Australia's captain Mile Jedinak (3rd R) holds the Asian Cup trophy as the team celebrate after winning their Asian Cup final soccer match against South Korea at the Stadium Australia in Sydney January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SYDNEY The 120 minutes it took Australia to beat South Korea in Saturday's Asian Cup final were the culmination of an ambitious 10-year plan to gain the respect of the footballing world.

A decade ago, Australia were marooned in Oceania, the biggest fish in world soccer's smallest pond, but had much grander aspirations.

The game was struggling for recognition in Australia, where success in sport is taken for granted, partly because the Socceroos hadn't qualified for the World Cup in 32 years.

Being the champions of Oceania didn't count for much. It earned Australia a ticket to the Confederations Cup but not the World Cup as Oceania does not have direct entry.

Australia broke their long World Cup drought when they qualified for the 2006 tournament, and made a big impression by reaching the round of 16, losing to the eventual champions Italy.

One of soccer's sleeping giants was starting to awaken but to be taken seriously, the Australians knew they needed to find regular, tougher opposition, so they ditched Oceania and joined the Asian Football Confederation.

The enormous challenge of conquering the world's most populated and diverse region immediately became apparent.

At the 2007 Asian Cup, Australia's first appearance at the tournament, they needed a goal in stoppage time to salvage a draw with Oman in their opening group match.

They were beaten by the eventual champions Iraq in their next match and although they defeated Thailand to sneak into the knockout phase on goal difference, they lost to Japan on penalties in the quarter-finals.

A year later, Adelaide United made the final of AFC Champions League, Asia's top club competition, but were thrashed 5-0 by Japan's Gamba Osaka.

Australia did claim one of the four Asian qualifying spots for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups but didn't make it past the first round either time.

In 2011, the Socceroos made the final of the Asian Cup but once again came unstuck against Japan, losing in extra time. Australia were making progress and had found a new sporting rival but the trophy cabinet was still bare.

The tide began to turn last year. The Western Sydney Wanderers won the AFC Champions League and now the Socceroos have won the Asian Cup.

Fittingly, it was a struggle to win. Saturday's final against South Korea was a battle from start to finish.

Australia led 1-0 at halftime after a superb goal from Massimo Luongo but South Korea, chasing their first Asian Cup title in 55 years, equalised through Son Heung-min in stoppage time at the end of the match.

The Socceroos' long suffering fans began to fear the worst but the nation's nerves were calmed when substitute striker James Troisi scored in extra time, triggering a celebration for a goal that had been a decade in the making.

