Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab Nasser Al-Shamrani (R) and teammates Mesad Nada celebrates after scoring against Qatar's Al-Rayyan during their AFC Champions League match at Al-Rayyan Stadium in Doha March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

SYDNEY Al-Hilal's Nasser Al-Shamrani has been nominated for the Asian Player of the Year award despite sparking a brawl at the end of the second leg of the Asian Champions League (ACL) final earlier this month.

The Saudi striker was named on the short-list along with defender Ismail Ahmed of Emirati club Al Ain and Qatari midfielder Khalfan Ibrahim of the Al Sadd club, who won the award in 2006.

Al-Shamrani scored 10 goals in the ACL this season but faces disciplinary charges after spitting at Western Sydney Wanderers defender Matthew Spiranovic after Al-Hilal lost 1-0 on aggregate to the A-League outfit in the final.

Ibrahim's sometimes dazzling skill won him the award when he was still in his teens, while Ahmed was a stalwart in the backline as Al Ain made it to the ACL semi-finals and would be the first United Arab Emirates player to be honoured.

The all-Arabian Gulf shortlist means there was no place for any Wanderers players but Australia does have a candidate for the Asian Women's Player of the Year award in Katrina Gorry.

The midfielder helped the Matildas to the final of the Asian Cup this year and is up against two players from the team that beat them, Japan's Nahomi Kawasumi and twice former winner of the award Aya Miyama.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)