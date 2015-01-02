Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers Bahrain.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (4) 1988, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best performance: Fourth (2004)

Drawn in Group C with Iran, Qatar and UAE.

Coach: Marjan Eid

An assistant to Adnan Hamad, Eid was made the caretaker coach after Bahrain's disappointing start to their Gulf Cup of Nations campaign led to the sacking of the 2004 AFC Coach of the Year in November.

Eid was in charge of the team that managed a goalless draw against Qatar, which was considered a decent result for a team that finished bottom of Group A.

Key player: Ismail Abdul-Latif. Age: 28. Striker.

The prolific scorer from Al-Ahli will be key to Bahrain's Asian Cup prospects, having featured in the teams in the last two editions of the tournament.

The lanky forward, who rose through the ranks at Al-Hala, made his international debut in 2005 and was the top scorer at the 2011 Arab Gulf Games and the 2012 Bahraini King's Cup.

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 122

How they qualified: Topped Group D, winning four matches and losing two to finish with 14 points, one ahead of Qatar.

Squad: Sayed Mohammed Jaffar, Ashraf Waheed, Hamad Al-Doseri, Mohammed Hussain, Hussain Baba, Rashid Al-Hoti, Abdulla Al-Hazaa, Mohammed Duaij, Abdulla Abdu, Mohammed Al-Tayeb, Abdulla Shalal, Sami Al-Hussaini, Abdulla Omar, Jaycee John, Fouzi Aaish, Ismail Abdul Latif, Waleed Al-Hayam, Abdulwahab Ali, Abdulwahab Al-Malood, Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Sayed Ahmed Jaffar, Abdulla Yousif, Faisal Budahoom

