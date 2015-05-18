K-League champions Jeonbuk Motors are all too aware of the threat posed by Beijing Guo'an striker Dejan Damjanovic ahead of the first leg of their AFC Champions League last 16 clash at home on Tuesday.

The Montenegrin notched plenty of awards and goals during his seven seasons in South Korea with Incheon United and FC Seoul before he left for China last year.

A switch of country has not halted the pony-tailed forward's ability to find the back of the net or provide for team mates and Jeonbuk boss Choi Kang-hee singled out the 33-year-old as the man to watch.

"We will try to tactically beat Beijing. They... attack very well and Dejan is a big threat so we need to prepare to have a solid defence," Choi told reporters on Monday.

Jeonbuk, who have already opened up an eight-point lead domestically after 11 games this season, are part of a formidable quartet of South Korean sides that have all made it through to the knockout stages of the ACL.

Suwon Bluewings, Jeonbuk's closest challengers in the K-League Classic this season, are also in action on Tuesday when they host Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol.

The J.League side are struggling domestically -- they are 13th in the 18-team standings -- but have performed better in Asia and are buoyed by a 6-2 win at Suwon in the 2013 tournament.

"When we played them two years ago it was an intense game and we knew if we gave them then any space on the ball they would turn us over and I have an image in my mind of their long balls being dangerous," defender Daisuke Suzuki told Kyodo News.

"I don't think their style will have changed very much and we have to move the ball around and prevent them from putting pressure on us early on and try and just play our game as usual."

On Wednesday, FC Seoul host Japanese champions Gamba Osaka, while Seongnam FC face 2013 champions Guangzhou Evergrande of China.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)