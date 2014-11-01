Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
Results from AFC Champions League finals.
2014 - Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) beat Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 1-0 on aggregate
2013 - Guangzhou Evergrande (China) beat FC Seoul (South Korea) 3-3 on away goals
2012 - Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) beat Al-Ahli (Saudia Arabia) 3-0
2011 - Al-Sadd (Qatar) beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea) 2-2 (4-2 on penalties)
2010 - Seongnam Ilhwa Chuma (South Korea) beat Zob Ahan (Iran) 3-1
2009 - Pohang Steelers (South Korea) beat Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) 2-1
2008 - Gamba Osaka (Japan) beat Adelaide United (Australia) 5-0 on aggregrate
2007 - Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) beat Sepahan FC (Iran) 3-1 on aggregate
2006 - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea) beat Al-Karamah (Syria) 3-2 on aggregate
2005 - Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) beat Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates) 5-3 on aggregate
2004 - Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) beat Seongnam Ilhwa Chuma (South Korea) 6-3 on aggregate
2002-03 - Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates) beat BEC Tero Sasana (Thailand) 2-1 on aggregate
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.