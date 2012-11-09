Ulsan Hyundai will retain the attacking approach that has served them well as they bid to win their first Asian Champions League title against Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, coach Kim Ho-gon said.

Brazilian striker Rafinha and South Korean duo Lee Keun-ho and Kim Shin-wook have led the charge for Ulsan throughout the unbeaten campaign, scoring more than half of their 24 goals in their 11 matches.

The Koreans have the added benefit of playing the final at their home ground after a draw by the AFC and Kim sees no point in changing their tactics in front of an expected 40,000 fans for the final of Asia's premier club tournament.

"We have looked at Al Ahli and we have analysed everything and we will look to attack as attacking is the best form of defence," Kim told reporters on Friday.

"We have not prepared anything special for final as we have done so well so far."

Al Ahli, who are also looking for their first Champions League title, face a tough task trying to keep the Ulsan attacking trio quiet with their defence hit by injury and suspension.

Al Ahli are definitely without Mansour Al Harbi, who is suspended after being dismissed in the semi-final, second leg win over Saudi rivals Al Ittihad and Kamil Al Mousa is also expected to miss the final because of an ongoing groin problem.

"Mansour is a big loss. He has played for the last two seasons with us on a regular basis, but I hope that the player who takes his place will do his best," Al Ahli's Czech coach Karel Jarolim told reporters.

"And the moment, I do not think Kamil Al Mousa will be able to play in the game."

The match in Korea will be Al Ahli's first in east Asia in this season's tournament, having played all their matches in the Middle East.

They arrived in Korea on Monday to help speed up the acclimatisation to the cooler weather in Ulsan with Jarolim happy his team are ready for the challenge.

"We have played in areas in Saudi Arabia recently which are cold so the weather should not be a problem," the Czech said.

"The time difference is a problem, but we have been in Korea for a few days.

"Ulsan are a very strong team and have scored 10 goals in their last three matches. They have very good players.

"It has been difficult to get to the final and we are playing away from home, but I hope we can play well and win."

If they are to succeed, a big performance from Brazilian striker Victor will be required.

The Brazilian has seven goals in this year's tournament and scored the winner with six minutes remaining in the second leg victory over Al Ittihad.

"I have seen videos of him and he is still the same. He is very powerful and his right foot is very dangerous," said Ulsan captain Kwak Tae-hwi, who played with Victor four years ago at Chunnam Dragons.

