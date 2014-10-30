Returning Al Hilal striker Yasser Al Qahtani has pledged to run himself into the ground to put his team over the line in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final against the Western Sydney Wanderers in Riyadh.

Al Qahtani, the club captain, was suspended for the first leg in Sydney and had to watch his team squander a number of scoring chances at Parramatta Stadium and lose the game 1-0.

"It was a problem for me as I was suspended last week and I wanted to play, but I think the team did well," the 32-year-old said. "We lost the first game, but I think we will win the trophy in the second game.

"Playing in this game is like a dream. Everybody wants to play in this type of final.

"I wanted to play in the first game but I was suspended, but now I will wait for the coach to play me and I will run until I die as I want to win this trophy."

Al Qahtani provides coach Laurentiu Reghecampf with another attacking option at the 65,000-seat King Fahd International Stadium after the team's forwards were culpable of poor finishing at Parramatta.

Wanderers goalkeeper Ante Covic also made several important saves in the first leg and his team mates in defence are likely to be busy on Saturday as they bid to seal Western Sydney a fairytale ACL title in their maiden campaign.

"In first leg we very disciplined and structured and made it hard for them, and we have to do the same again," Wanderers' full back Daniel Mullen said.

"We know they are going to have to come out and score some goals and we are going to try and stop them from playing.

"An away goal is not absolutely vital, but it would be nice.

"We can't go out there and just defend. If we do that it is going to be impossible if they do happen to get a goal.

"We have got to go out and put them under pressure, like we did in the first leg."

