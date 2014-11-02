Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Ante Covic (R) reacts as Nassir Alshamrani of Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal touches him during their Asian Champions League final first-leg soccer match at Parramatta Stadium in Sydney October 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

RIYADH The Western Sydney Wanderers completed a fairytale AFC Champions League run by surviving another onslaught from Al Hilal to become the first Australian winners of the title after a bad tempered goalless draw in Saturday's second leg in Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal dominated at the King Fahd International Stadium but wasted some fantastic chances as the fledgling Wanderers, only founded in 2012, somehow held out to complete a remarkable 1-0 aggregate triumph in their debut continental campaign and qualify for next month's FIFA Club World Cup.

The Australians had shown fight and spirit in knocking out defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande, last year's runners up FC Seoul and J-League holders Sanfrecce Hiroshima all during their off-season to make the final and they again dug deep to upset their more illustrious opponents.

"I'm just proud for these players and our club," Wanderers coach Tony Popovic said.

"We don't have the resources or funds... but we have something money can't buy, and that's the desire to win."

Carrying a goal advantage from the first leg they owed much of their victory to the heroics of goalkeeper Ante Covic, later voted man of the match, and generosity of Japanese referee Yuichi Nishimura, who waved away two strong Al Hilal penalty appeals.

Al Hilal's fury at the officiating boiled over after the final whistle and led to a brawl between some of their players and officials.

The 65,000 Al Hilal fans had filled the stadium to capacity hours before kick off after Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had made it free entry but they departed in a hurry after the final whistle as the Sydney players collected their medals in a near empty venue.

The team voted Asia's club of the century in 2009 swarmed all over the Australians for two matches only to be undone by a sweet strike from Wanderers' forward Tomi Juric in last week's first leg in Sydney.

"We had bad luck and we had many chances. We were the best team over the two games," Al Hilal coach Laurentiu Reghecampf told reporters.

"If you lose one game when you play bad, you can congratulate the other team. But when you play how we played and they play how they played, we feel very bad."

UNBELIEVABLE

The 13-times Saudi champions came within inches of taking the game to extra time in the closing stages, but Covic saved brilliantly from close range and then watched anxiously as the ball squirmed under his body but around the far post.

Pinpoints of green light had played on his face throughout the match as Al Hilal fans tried to blind him with laser pens, but beams also shone onto other Wanderers players whenever they received the ball or stood over a free kick.

Al Hilal dominated the first half but only turned their possession into sustained pressure in the period running up to half time when several dangerous crosses fizzed into the Wanderers' area and a Thiago Neves header went over the bar.

The Sydney team managed a lone shot on goal shortly after the half hour mark, but Labinot Haliti was without support and had little choice but to blast straight at Abdullah al-Sdairy.

Moments before the whistle blew for the break, Antony Golic made contact with Nawaf al-Abid in Sydney's area, but the Al Hilal player was already on his way down and the referee waved away the furious appeals from the players and stands.

Half way into the second half it was Covic who brought down Salman al-Faraj as he raced into the box, ‎but again no penalty was given, prompting a hail of water bottles to be thrown from the stands and fans tearing down a large banner.

The final whistle brought more unhappiness for the home fans as the unheralded Sydney side celebrated the most unlikely of victories.

"It's unbelievable," Covic said. "The title of Asian Champions - that's the prize for me. Something you carry for the rest of your life."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)