ABU DHABI South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors were crowned champions of Asia on Saturday after holding on for a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final at Al Ain, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Han Kyo-won put Jeonbuk ahead in the 30th minute before Lee Myung-joo equalised for the United Arab Emirates team Al Ain, whose Brazilian striker Douglas missed a penalty that could have taken the match into extra time.

Al Ain, champions in 2003 and losing finalists last year, started the brighter with their skipper Omar Abdulrahman drawing the first save from goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae, but it was the South Koreans who took the lead against the run of play.

Han, who came on five minutes into the first half for the injured Ricardo Lopes, smashed home Lee Jae-sung's corner from close range to put his team in front and silence the crowd at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Al Ain were back on level terms less than five minutes later, the South Korean Lee Myung-joo steering Brazilian midfielder Caio's low cross past Kwoun following an exchange of passes from a corner to spark wild celebrations.

Al Ain had an opportunity to take the lead when Kim Hyung-il brought down Colombian midfielder Danilo Asprilla in the box, but Douglas blazed the penalty over the bar.

The Emiratis pushed hard for a second after the interval and dominated possession, with Jeonbuk content to drop deeper and look to hit the home team on the counter-attack.

Kwoun kept the visitors in the game with a string of saves after the break to hand manager Choi Kang-hee his second Asian Champions League trophy with Jeonbuk, after he won the title in 2006 during his previous stint at the club.

