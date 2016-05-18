A first-half volley by midfielder Tomoya Ugajin secured a 1-0 win by Urawa Red Diamonds over FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg match at Saitama on Wednesday.

The 2007 champions took the lead in the 14th minute when Ugajin connected on to a superb Ryota Moriwaki pass, netting a looping effort from a tight angle.

The J League side successfully clung on to their lead to claim a slight advantage ahead of next week's second leg clash in Seoul.

"It (the move) went just the way we do it in practice," Ugajin said, talking to Kyodo news agency of his stunning goal.

"But seriously, there were players in front of goal so I was just trying to put the ball back in. But I reckon I could score a goal like that one time out of every 10 chances."

In Jinan, David Carney scored an important away goal in Sydney FC's 1-1 first leg draw against Shandong Luneng.

The hosts could have gone ahead early but their Argentine playmaker Walter Montillo missed from the penalty spot in the seventh minute after Wu Xinghan had been brought down.

Carney nodded in a Riley Woodcock cross to put Sydney ahead but the visitors could not hold onto it and Diego Tardelli equalised near the hour mark.

Earlier, Al Jaish put one foot in the quarter-finals after Romarinho struck a brace in their 4-0 thumping of Qatar Stars League rivals Lekhwiya on Tuesday.

Hamedallah Abdurazzaq and Mohamed Methnani scored the other goals and the comprehensive defeat leaves Lekhwiya with a mountain to climb in next Wednesday's second leg at Doha's Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Al Nasr of United Arab Emirates also put themselves in the box seat for a place in the quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory against Tractorsazi Tabriz in Dubai with substitute Salem Saleh striking in each half.

In other matches on Tuesday, hosts FC Tokyo overcame Shanghai SIPG 2-1 and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors eked out a 1-1 away draw against Melbourne Victory, while Al Hilal and Lokomotiv Tashkent played out a goalless draw in Riyadh.

