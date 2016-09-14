FC Seoul players react after losing their Asian Champions League soccer semi-final game against the Western Sydney Wanderers at Parramatta Stadium October 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

FC Seoul reached the Asian Champions League semi-finals with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Shandong Luneng on Wednesday and will face Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in an all-South Korea clash.

Manager Hwang Sun-hong's Seoul side, who had to protect a 3-1 lead from last month's home leg, drew 1-1 to set up a clash with Jeonbuk, who thumped China's Shanghai SIPG 5-0 on Tuesday.

The 2003 champions Al Ain also reached the last four with a 1-0 win at Lokomotiv Tashkent and will face either Al Nasr and El Jaish, who meet later on Wednesday.

Shandong's Walter Montillo opened the scoring by heading home Hao Junmin's cross on the hour to shock the 2013 finalists at the Jinan Olympic Sports Centre.

However, Yun Ju-tae equalised for Seoul seven minutes from time, ending the hosts' chances of reaching their first Asian Champions League semi-final.

Shandong came out all guns blazing from the start, with Italian striker Graziano Pelle, who joined the club from English Premier League side Southampton in July, drawing a save from goalkeeper Yu Sang-hun in the fifth minute.

Shandong's Zhang Chi missed one of the best chances to break the deadlock by hitting the side netting two minutes later.

Seoul's Park Chu-young nearly made Shandong pay for their missed opportunities when he found himself free on goal midway through the first half, only to be denied by keeper Wang Dalei.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)