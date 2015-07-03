Eidur Gudjohnsen (C) poses with team-mates in Monaco September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BEIJING Iceland's former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen has joined the growing ranks of internationals moving to the Chinese Super League.

The 36-year-old, who played last season at English second tier side Bolton Wanderers, signed a deal with mid-table Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Ever Bright are eighth in the standings in their first season in the Chinese top flight.

Chinese Super League clubs have flexed their financial muscle in recent days with Guangzhou Evergrande paying $15 million for Brazil midfielder Paulinho, while Shanghai Shenhua laid out a similar fee for Senegal striker Demba Ba.

