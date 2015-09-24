China's Gao Lin celebrates after scoring a goal against South Korea during their East Asian Championship soccer match in Tokyo February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

BEIJING Guangzhou Evergrande striker Gao Lin faces a 200,000 Yuan ($31,339) club fine after China boss Alain Perrin said a poor attitude was the reason the forward had been left out of the World Cup qualifying squad.

The Frenchman had described the Guangzhou striker as "the best in China" but believed the 29-year-old, who has won over 80 caps, lacked morale and willingness so was left out of the 23-man party to face Qatar next month, Xinhua news reported.

The news agency said Guangzhou had implemented 'Eight Regulations' to tackle attitude issues for domestic players. Anyone left out of the national squad because of a lack of effort faced the 200,000 Yuan fine.

Gao has helped Guangzhou lift the last four Chinese Super League titles following his move from rivals Shanghai Shenhua in 2010 and has managed 12 goals in 21 games this term as they lead the standings with four matches remaining.

He is the current top Chinese scorer in the league despite being handed a five-game ban by the Chinese Football Association for misconduct when he threw shoes towards fans of Liaoning Whowin who abused him during a July league fixture.

Gao was an unused substitute for China's two World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Perrin's side face Qatar in Doha on Oct.8 with the two teams expected to fight it out for top spot in Group C and a guaranteed spot in the next round of Asian qualifiers.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)