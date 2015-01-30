SYDNEY The Asian Cup final between hosts Australia and South Korea at the 80,000-seat capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday is a sellout, organisers said.

Australia's progress to a second successive final at the tournament has helped boost ticket sales, which have already far exceeded organisers' "budget" target of 355,000 for the competition.

"It is the eighth sell-out for the tournament which has already seen 561,178 fans attend 30 matches over 21 days in five cities – five of those sell-outs being for Socceroos' games," read a statement released by the local organising committee on Friday.

Chief organiser Michael Brown told Reuters last year the "budget" target would net organisers A$14.5 million (7 million pounds), while his more optimistic goal of half a million tickets sold would push revenue above the A$20 million mark.

The organising committee was entrusted with A$62 million of Australian taxpayers' cash in an operating budget of around A$82 million to run the tournament.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)