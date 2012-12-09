I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
Australia routed Taiwan 8-0 in Hong Kong to leapfrog North Korea and qualify for the 2013 East Asian Cup on Sunday.
After the Koreans had blanked hosts Hong Kong 4-0 in Sunday's other match, Australia needed to win by five goals or more.
The Socceroos did much more than that to top the qualifying tournament and join Japan, China and hosts South Korea in July next year.
Adam Taggart (two), Richard Garcia and Aziz Behich (two) scored their maiden international goals, while Robert Cornthwaite and Aaron Mooy were also on target. An own goal added to the rout.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Justin Palmer)
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
AUCKLAND Imran Tahir's wicket celebrations were among the highlights of South Africa's 78-run win in Friday's Twenty20 clash but New Zealand have more to worry about than just the exuberant leg-spinner as they head into the one-day series.