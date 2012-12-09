Australia routed Taiwan 8-0 in Hong Kong to leapfrog North Korea and qualify for the 2013 East Asian Cup on Sunday.

After the Koreans had blanked hosts Hong Kong 4-0 in Sunday's other match, Australia needed to win by five goals or more.

The Socceroos did much more than that to top the qualifying tournament and join Japan, China and hosts South Korea in July next year.

Adam Taggart (two), Richard Garcia and Aziz Behich (two) scored their maiden international goals, while Robert Cornthwaite and Aaron Mooy were also on target. An own goal added to the rout.

