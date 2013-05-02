KUALA LUMPUR The Asian Football Confederation elected Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa on to FIFA's executive committee at Thursday's vote in Malaysia.

The Bahraini secured 28 votes of the 46 available, beating Qatari Hassan Al Thawadi (18 votes) to secure a four-year term on the world governing body's powerful decision making table.

Sheikh Salman had narrowly failed to unseat then-AFC President Mohamed Bin Hammam from FIFA's ExCo in 2009; losing a vote of AFC members 23-21, with two votes deemed invalid because they were spoilt.

Earlier on Thursday, the AFC also chose Sheikh Salman to run Asian soccer for the next two years, handing him the AFC presidency after a three-way vote.

Sheikh Salman secured 33 votes of the 46 available from the AFC's member associations in Malaysia to beat Yousuf Al Serkal of the United Arab Emirates (six votes) and Thailand's Worawi Makudi (seven votes).

Outsider Hafez Al Medlej of Saudi Arabia unsurprisingly withdrew on the eve of the vote after failing to win full support of the West Asian region.

