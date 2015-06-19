Former Japan National coach Javier Aguirre of Mexico enters the courthouse in Valencia to declare about his alleged involvement on an ongoing match-fixing case in Valencia , March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

DUBAI Javier Aguirre, who was fired by Japan in February because of his alleged involvement in a match-fixing investigation, has returned to management with United Arab Emirates club Al-Wahda.

The Mexican replaces Saudi Arabian Sami Al Jaber, whose contract was not renewed after the club's fourth-placed finish in the Arabian Gulf League last month.

"Aguirre has signed a one-year extendable contract," Al-Wahda board member Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani was quoted as saying by the National.

"The new coach is a great asset for the club as he has vast experience and a successful record as a coach."

Aguirre was at the helm when defending champions Japan made a surprise quarter-final exit to the UAE in January's Asian Cup and was removed as boss the following month over fears a match-fixing case could affect their World Cup qualifying campaign.

In December, Aguirre and 40 others were named in an alleged case of match-fixing involving a game between Real Zaragoza and Levante in Spain in the 2010-11 season.

Zaragoza, then coached by Aguirre, won 2-1 at Levante on the final day to avoid relegation.

Prosecutors allege that the Levante players were paid a total of 965,000 euros (£690,813) to deliberately lose the game. Aguirre, who has also coached Mexico at two World Cups, denies any wrongdoing.

