Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers United Arab Emirates.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best Performance: Runners-up (1996)

Drawn in Group C with Bahran, Iran and Qatar.

Coach: Mahdi Ali

The former UAE midfielder was handed the reins of the national side in 2012 after leading the country's Olympic team to the London Games.

Ali, who graduated as an electrical engineer, guided the Emirati side to their second Gulf of Nations title in 2013 and breezed past the Asian Cup qualification stage, finishing top of Group E with five wins and a draw in their six matches.

Key player: Omar Abdulrahman. Age 23. Midfielder.

The 23-year-old Al Ain playmaker is one of the most sought-after players in the Middle East and the side's Asian Cup hopes were given a huge boost when he was declared fit for the tournament in Australia.

The skilful, shaggy-haired Abdulrahman has previously attracted interest from several European clubs after impressing at the London Olympics and the Saudi Arabia-born player also bagged the Player of the Tournament award in the 2013 Gulf Cup.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2014: 81

How they qualified: Remained undefeated with five wins from six matches. They finished top of Group E, five points clear of second-placed Uzbekistan.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Majed Nasser, Ali Khaseif, Khalid Essa

Defenders: Mohammed Fawzi, Abdulaziz Haikal, Abdulaziz Sanqour, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohamed Ahmed, Ismail Ahmed, Mohanad Salem

Midfielders: Ismail Al Hammadi, Hassan Ibrahim, Majed Hassan, Khamis Esmail, Habib Fardan, Amer Abdulrahman, Haboosh Saleh, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Omar Abdulrahman

Forwards: Ali Mabkhout, Ahmed Khalil, Salem Saleh, Saeed Al Kathiri

