Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
JAKARTA Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Michael Essien has joined Indonesia's Persib Bandung, the club announced on social media on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Ghanaian is the highest profile signing for Indonesian soccer since Cameroon World Cup hero Roger Milla and Argentine World Cup winner Mario Kempes played in the country in the 1990s.
Essien, who has been a free agent since leaving Greek club Panathinaikos at the end of last season, won the Champions League, two Premier League titles and four FA Cups during nine seasons at Chelsea.
He also played at two World Cups for Ghana, who he represented 58 times, before retiring in the wake of the 2014 tournament in Brazil.
Persib posted photographs of a shirt bearing the number five, the number he made his own at Chelsea, with Essien's name across the back before publishing further pictures of the player posing with club officials.
Based in Bandung in West Java, Persib are one of the best supported clubs in Indonesia and finished third in the recently completed President's Cup.
The start date for the new league season in Indonesia has yet to be announced.
(Reporting by Michael Church in Sydney, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.