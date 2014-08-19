Marcello Lippi, coach of China's Guangzhou Evergrande, speaks during a news conference ahead of the Club World Cup, in Agadir December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

SYDNEY Coach Marcello Lippi has warned Guangzhou Evergrande's rivals that the Asian champions are peaking as the climax of the season approaches and said winning a fourth Chinese Super League title would be a "spectacular achievement".

After the loss of a couple of key players, the big-spending Guangdong club have been in less imperious form this season than they were last, when they won their third successive Chinese title and maiden Asian Champions League crown.

They still lead the Chinese league by seven points with eight matches to go, however, and on Wednesday take on Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers in the first leg of the Asian Champion League quarter-finals.

Lippi, the only coach to have led teams to the premier club title in both Asia and Europe after his success with Juventus in 1996, said there had been some problems at the start of the season but he was confident they were now hitting their stride.

"The squad is a bit different from last year, particularly since Muriqui left and Gilardino arrived, they are two completely different strikers," he told reporters at Parramatta Stadium on Tuesday.

"At the beginning of the season after we won the Asian Champions League and the Chinese league last year, psychologically perhaps the players had some problems.

"But now we are getting better and better each week and this year we are again a very strong team."

The departure of prolific Brazilian striker Muriqui came after Argentine attacking midfielder Dario Conca returned to South America with Fluminense before the start of the year.

They have been replaced in the Guangzhou attack by former Italy internationals Alessandro Diamanti and his former Bologna team mate Alberto Gilardino.

TOUGHER CHALLENGE

"Gilardino arrived in our team just a month ago after a two-month holiday, so he's getting better and better, particularly in his physical conditioning," the World Cup-winning former Italy coach said.

"He's a very strong player and he's brought all his experience and quality to the team. We were looking forward to bringing him over.

"And, of course, Gilardino and Diamante are good together because they played together before."

Lippi is expecting a tougher challenge from Wanderers on Wednesday than Guangzhou faced in Australia when they lost a group match to Melbourne Victory earlier this season.

"Wanderers are physically stronger than Melbourne Victory and some of their players are technically better, particularly some of the new signings," he said.

Western Sydney are in their off-season at the moment and coach Tony Popovic is busy blending new players into his squad after 10 left the A-League outfit at the end of last season.

Lippi's main concern is his own side, though, and he reiterated his feeling that they were improving, while at the same time asking the club's fans not to underestimate the difficulty of their task.

"Winning a first title was difficult, winning the second title was very, very, very difficult, to win a third title was very, very, very, very, very difficult," said the 66-year-old, who won five Serie A titles with Juventus.

"We are hoping to do it again this year, and that would be a spectacular achievement."

(Editing by John O'Brien)