NEWCASTLE, Australia Australia stunned United Arab Emirates with two goals in the first 15 minutes to take a 2-0 lead at halftime of their Asian Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday.

Defenders led the way for the goal-happy hosts with Trent Sainsbury heading them in front after three minutes and Jason Davidson doubling the lead after a goal-mouth scramble 11 minutes later.

The winners of the first Asian Cup meeting between the sides will go on to meet South Korea at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday to decide the continental champions.

The Emiratis, who upset champions Japan to reach the last four, hit the woodwork through Ahmed Khalil between the two early goals but struggled to contain the Australians on a Newcastle Stadium pitch left slick by a day of persistent rain.

Socceroo Robbie Kruse had his crossed blocked after a burst down the right in the opening couple of minutes but when the corner came swinging into the box, Sainsbury rose unchallenged to head the ball into the net off the turf.

The UAE showed why they have been the surprise package of the tournament in the 10th minute when Abdelaziz Sanqour broke down the right flank and crossed for striker Khalil to hit the ball first time against the base of the post.

Australia were straight back on the attack, though, and after another surge down the right the ball was heading towards Tim Cahill in front of goal.

Cahill was dragged back as he was attempting a shot and Mathew Leckie then had an effort blocked but the ball fell to Davidson, who calmly drilled it low and hard into the goal.

The Australians were now charged with confidence but their opponents did not lose their shape and gradually worked their way back into the contest with Khalil's pace in particular causing problems to the home defence.

Omar Abdulrahman had largely been crowded out in midfield but five minutes before the break the UAE midfielder found space for a run across the edge of the box with left back Ivan Franjic only just getting a foot in to prevent his pass reaching Khalil.

