JAKARTA Four-times Indonesian champions Persipura Jayapura, one of the country's most famed clubs, has disbanded with owners blaming the government for the FIFA ban that has halted the sport in one of Asia's biggest markets.

"It is with great sadness that we dissolve the team," Persipura chairman Tommy Mano was quoted as saying by local media.

"The government must be held responsible."

World governing body FIFA banned Indonesia last month for government interference after the ministry demanded the local football association (PSSI) ban two clubs over questionable ownership.

The PSSI cancelled the Indonesian Super League season last month after the ministry banned the football body, who retained the backing of the clubs.

The PSSI's attempts to start a different competition were blocked by the government, who threatened teams with sanctions if they signed up.

"It was the government that froze the PSSI, and it’s not us making trouble now," Mano said. "The minister should know better than to threaten us with sanctions. If anything, we’ve respected the government this whole time."

Persipura won both of their league matches before the campaign was halted.

They were also through to the last 16 of the second-tier AFC Cup but their match against Pahang was cancelled at the final hour after the Malaysian side's four foreign players were denied entry into the country for the fixture. Pahang blamed the PSSI for the problems.

Last year Persipura became the first Indonesian side to make the semi-finals of the AFC Cup.

Mano said sponsors had grown tired of the inactivity but offered hope the club known as the Black Pearl, based in Papua, might reform if the row is resolved.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)