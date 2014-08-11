Iran international Payam Sadeghian has been banned for three months by the country's football association after pushing a referee who sent him off in a domestic league match.

The Perspolis attacking midfielder was incensed at a decision by Mohammad Reza Akbarian in Thursday's match against Foolad and raced up to the referee to protest, gesticulating at the official.

Akbarian then showed Sadeghian a red card with the 22-year-old shoving his left hand into the referee before turning away and storming off the pitch.

Iranian media said Sadeghian had also been fined for the misconduct in the 2-0 loss but was able to appeal the decision.

The player had appologised after his shove but denied claims he had used foul language towards Akbarian.

