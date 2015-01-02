Japan's head coach Javier Aguirre (R) of Mexico gestures next to his players Yuto Nagatomo (C) and Maya Yoshida during their international friendly soccer match against Venezuela in Yokohama, south of Tokyo September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The off-field controversy surrounding coach Javier Aguirre is an unwelcome distraction for Japan as they seek to shake off the disappointments of a poor World Cup with a record extending fifth Asian title.

Aguirre was named in December by anti-corruption prosecutors as being among 41 people allegedly involved in a match-fixing investigation in Spain, though the 56-year-old Mexican has repeatedly denied the claims.

While fans took to social media calling for Aguirre to step down, the Japan Football Association endorsed their manager and said he would be in charge at the Jan. 9-31 tournament in Australia.

The former Mexico coach also reached out to fans this week, holding a media conference to again deny the allegations and ask supporters, who were disappointed at the Blue Samurai's group stage World Cup exit, to get behind his team.

"I would like to tell our supporters to stay calm during this investigation. We need their support to take the Asian Cup title," Aguirre said.

"I will be concentrating and preparing for the Japan team to win the Asian Cup."

Japan have an impressive record at the Asian tournament, having won a record four titles in seven appearances.

Three of those titles have come in the last four events emphasising the impact of co-hosting the 2002 World Cup had in cementing them as an Asian powerhouse.

Aguirre was given the mantle of seeking a fifth title when he replaced Alberto Zaccheroni after the Brazil World Cup campaign and set about tinkering with the squad.

He initially ignored several veterans, including record caps holder Yasuhito Endo, to give younger players the opportunity to stake their claims.

While his side have beaten Jamaica, Honduras and fellow Asian Cup finalists Australia, they were demolished 4-0 by a Neymar-inspired Brazil in an October friendly in Singapore and pundits suggested his experimentation had failed.

Aguirre brought back several veterans for the Asian Cup with captain Makoto Hasebe, who has been plagued by knee injuries, and Endo providing stability in midfield with the attacking thrust coming from AC Milan's Keisuki Honda, the 2011 Player of the Tournament.

Honda and Germany-based Shinji Okazaki will also be expected to provide the bulk of the firepower after Aguirre ignored J-League top scorer Yoshito Okubo and in-form Gamba Osaka forward Takashi Usami for the tournament.

Japan open their tournament in Pool D against Palestine on Jan. 12 before facing Iraq and Jordan.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)