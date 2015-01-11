Japan coach Javier Aguirre attempted on Sunday to brush off intrigue into his role in a Spanish match-fixing inquiry which continues to overshadow the holder's Asian Cup defence.

Japan begin their campaign in Newcastle on Monday against debutants Palestine with a comfortable victory predicted for the Blue Samurai.

With that being the case, the Mexican was asked about being named by Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor in a probe into Real Zaragoza's 2-1 win at Levante on the final day of the 2010-11 La Liga campaign where Aguirre's Zaragoza side won to avoid relegation.

The prosecutor alleged the Levante players were paid a total of 965,000 euros to deliberately lose the game. Aguirre has long denied he fixed a game and didn't welcome further questioning.

"I have already held a press conference to speak about this a few weeks ago and won't be answering that question," he told reporters on Sunday.

"I have been at four World Cups, four Gold Cups and three Copa Americas and in each of those tournaments I have only ever spoken about soccer. That is what I want to do at my first Asian Cup."

Japan remain favourites to extend their record of Asian titles to five despite a shaky start under Aguirre, who was appointed after the team's World Cup group stage exit in June.

The former Mexico and Atletico Madrid boss, though, remained confident his squad would be receptive to his ideas and deliver another title in Sydney come Jan. 31.

"Obviously we are the champions and want to defend our title," the 56-year-old said.

"We have to respect the other 15 teams in the tournament but we have confidence in ourselves."

That respect starts with Palestine, who are competing among Asia's best 16 sides for the first time.

Aguirre said his side would not be taking the West Asians lightly even though his squad have admitted in the build up to knowing little about the AFC Challenge Cup winners.

"Palestine are here on merit. They are making their first appearance in the tournament, so they are a team that we have to be wary of," the Mexican said.

"They have big hopes and are hungry and we have to be aware of their speed on the counter attack."

