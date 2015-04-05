Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
TOKYO The goals may not be as frequent now and the famed celebratory dance not as slick, but 48-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura again proved his worth on Sunday by extending his record as the oldest goal-scorer in Japanese football.
The former Japan international out-jumped his marker to score with a looping header in the 14th minute of Yokohama FC's 3-2 loss to Jubilo Iwata in a second division clash on Sunday.
The much-travelled Kazu, who has played club football in Brazil, Australia, Italy and Croatia, produced a beaming smile as he performed his traditional goal celebration, the Kazu Dance, last seen more than a year ago.
"I managed to get a good jump on the ball," he was quoted as saying by Kyodo News. "It was a good header."
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.
LONDON Alastair Cook is confident his relationship with newly appointed test captain Joe Root will be "absolutely fine" and the former England skipper has assured his successor he will get all the support he needs in the role.