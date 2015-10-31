TOKYO Kashima Antlers swept past holders Gamba Osaka 3-0 to win a record extending sixth J-League Cup on Saturday.

South Korean defender Hwang Seok-ho headed the Antlers in front on the hour mark with Mu Kanazaki and substitute Caio adding gloss to a comprehensive victory with goals in the last six minutes.

"I'm truly very pleased," Kashima boss Masatada Ishii was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

"I've been manager for only a few months and really I felt this victory today like a player."

