Former Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund full back Lee Young-pyo has signed a one-year deal with Major League Soccer club Vancouver Whitecaps, local media reported on Tuesday.

Lee, who played in 127 matches for South Korea before retiring from international soccer earlier this year, had inked a one-year deal with an option of a one-year extension, the Yonhap news agency quoted the player's agency as saying.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I am happy with the atmosphere in Vancouver, and I was also impressed with the management's professionalism," Lee said in a statement released through the agency. "I am going to play hard and help the team post a good record next season."

Lee played in three World Cups and was part of Guus Hiddink's side that reached the 2002 semi-finals on home soil.

He joined Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in 2003 and moved to English side Tottenham two years later. Lee has also played for German club Borussia Dortmund and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

