MELBOURNE Asian Cup favourites Japan kept the same side for a third straight Group D match on Tuesday, retaining the starting line-up that won their first two games for the decisive clash with Jordan.

The four-times champions, who beat Palestine 4-0 and Iraq 1-0, require only a draw at the Rectangular Stadium to secure a place in the last eight as group winners and a quarter-final against United Arab Emirates in Sydney on Friday.

Japan coach Javier Aguirre said the reigning champions would nevertheless be going for the win as they seek to reach the knockout stages for the seventh straight tournament.

Versatile midfielder Yasuyuki Konno, who came off the bench to replace Yasuhito Endo against Iraq only to injure his left hamstring, is not available.

Jordan, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Iraq before hammering Palestine 5-1, could blow the group wide open and reach the quarter-finals if they manage to upset the Samurai Blue.

Coach Ray Wilkins has kept faith with Hamza Al Dardour after the striker scored four goals against Palestine in place of Ahmad Fayel, who missed the match after suffering hypothermia waiting for a dope test in the wake of their opener.

Former England midfielder Wilkins made only one change to the side that beat the Palestinians in Melbourne last Friday with Anas Ban Yassen returning to the defence in place of Saeed Murjan after serving a one-game ban for a red card.

The previous Asian Cup meetings between the sides in 2011 and 2004 both ended in 1-1 draws, although Japan won the latter tie on penalties after extra time to reach the semi-finals.

Jordan also beat Japan 2-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier in March 2013 but lost the away match in that round of qualifying 6-0 in Japan.

Japan: 1-Eiji Kawashima; 21-Gotoku Sakai, 22-Maya Yoshida, 6-Masato Morishige, 5-Yuto Nagatomo; 17-Makoto Hasebe, 7-Yasuhito Endo; 18-Takashi Inui, 10-Shinji Kagawa, 4-Keisuke Honda; 9-Shinji Okazaki

Jordan: 1-Amer Shafi; 11-Oday Zahran, 3-Tareq Khattab, 19-Anas Ban Yassen, 21-Mohammad Al-Dmeiri; 5-Mohammad Mustafa, 18-Ahmad Elias Ahmad Ali, 23-Yousef Ahmad, 14-Abdallah Deeb; 8-Oday Al Saify, 20-Hamza Al Dardour

