Australia's Matthew Spiranovic is shown the yellow card during their Asian Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Australia's Izaz Behich reacts during their Asian Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Lee Jeong-hyeop (R) celebrates after scoring a goal as Australia's Trent Sainsbury reacts during their Asian Cup Group A soccer match at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BRISBANE Three matches, three goals, three wins and suddenly South Korea are looking like a real threat to win the Asian Cup.

It was all very different a few days ago when it read two matches, two goals and as many wins.

The South Koreans had laboured to 1-0 victories over Oman and Kuwait and the coach Uli Stielike was in a foul mood, saying his team had no hope of winning the title for the first time since 1960.

But a 1-0 win over the host-nation Australia on Saturday changed everything. It was a high-stakes game played at a frantic pace and even Stielike was impressed.

"I think the performance today was extraordinary from both teams," he told a news conference.

"We were the winners 1-0 at the end but we saw possibilities from Australia. It could have been 1-1."

By winning their group, the South Koreans now have a seemingly easier path to the final but that was not what pleased Stielike most of all.

South Korea won the first two Asian Cups, in 1956 and 1960, but haven't won since. The last time they made the final was 1988.

Hopes were not high this but the Korea Football Association adopted the slogan "Time for Change" for the tournament.

"For us, the result was not so important," Stielike said. "We were already qualified (for the quarter-finals).

"For us, it was about how we played and this was our best performance. It was a very tough but our players gave 100 per cent.

"I told the players before the game not to worry about the result. They played with a winning mentality, a tournament mentality and with this mentality, we can go forward."

