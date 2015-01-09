MELBOURNE The 2015 Asian Cup was launched in Melbourne on Friday with an opening ceremony featuring hip-hop music and indigenous dancers before kickoff between hosts Australia and Kuwait in the opening match of the tournament.

Sixteen of the continent's top teams will battle over three weeks in front of over half a million spectators, organisers estimate, with a global television audience expected to exceed 700 million viewers.

A simple but colourful opening ceremony for the biggest football tournament in Australia's history played out in front of a packed house of 30,000 at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium with beach towels and water themes.

Australia will be anxious for a positive start against Kuwait to snap a poor run of results in the leadup to the tournament, while organisers are also banking on Socceroos' success to build momentum in a country where football ranks behind rugby league and indigenous football in the public imagination.

Both coaches are under pressure, with Australian manager Ange Postecoglou bringing a record of one solitary win from 11 matches last year as he sought to blood new players.

Postecoglou sprung a surprise by picking young midfielder Massimo Luongo, but will rely on Tim Cahill, Robbie Kruse and James Troisi to find avenues to goal.

Kuwait coach Nabil Maaloul, a late replacement for sacked Brazilian Jorvan Vieira, has only worked with the side since Dec. 18, given only three weeks to imprint his style on a side that had a poor Gulf Cup of Nations.

He left the dangerous Bader Almotawaa on the bench and has been tight-lipped about how he intends his team to play.

Australia expect the Kuwaitis to play a stifling, defensive game and perhaps seek to pinch a goal on the break.

Australia starting team: Mathew Ryan (gk), Ivan Franjic, Tim Cahill, Matthew Spiranovic, Matthew Leckie, Robbie Kruse, Aziz Behich, James Troisi, Mile Jedinak (capt), Trent Sainsbury, Massimo Luongo

Kuwait starting team: Hussain Fadhel, Fahad Al Hajeri, Khaled Al Qahtani, Saleh Sheikh Alhendi, Abdulaziz Alenezi, Fahed Al Ebrahim, Sultan Al Enzi, Mesaed Nada (captain), Faisal Zayed, Ali Al Maqseed, Hameed Youssef (gk)

(This version of the story corrects erroneous reference to Aziz Mashaan being omitted)

