MELBOURNE South Korea and Uzbekistan will play 30 minutes of extra time after their Asian Cup quarter-final finished 0-0 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

Which side goes on to a semi-final meeting against Iran or Iraq will be decided by a penalty shootout if they cannot be separated by the additional half an hour.

It was the first match to finish all square after 90 minutes in 25 games at the tournament.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)