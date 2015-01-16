KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia international Gary Steven Robbat has been slapped with a three-month ban and $14,000 fine by the country's football association (FAM) after being found guilty of signing for two different clubs while under contract elsewhere.

The 22-year-old had been involved in a tug-of-war with three sides keen to recruit him after he finished his stint with Malaysia's under-23 side Harimau Muda A.

However, the FAM ruled he was still under contract with them and fined Super League champions Johor DT 100,000 Malaysian ringgit ($28,000) for attempting the transfer, the New Straits Times reported on Friday.

FA Cup winners Pahang were also given a stern warning after they thought they had signed the player, who ended up going on a pre-season tour with Johor to Australia despite pledging his future to Pahang.

Malaysian second tier side Kedah also wanted Robbat and believed league rules meant the player had to return to them as he begun his career in the state but that claim was dismissed.

The FAM said Robbat would be eligible to sign a new contract with any team in the April transfer window after his ban ended.

The new Malaysian season gets underway later this month with Johor and Pahang contesting the Charity Shield.

