Everton manager relaxed over Lukaku's commitment despite contract impasse
Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes Romelu Lukaku will continue to do his best for the club despite the uncertainty over whether the striker will sign a new contract.
A pamphlet highlighting the '3Rs' - recognise, reject and report - is the latest tool to be distributed by the Asian Football Confederation as part of its ongoing fight against match-fixing in the region.
Asia's football governing body would distribute the pocket-sized booklet at all AFC competitions to educate stakeholders against the ills of match-fixing, the organisation said in a statement on its website (www.the-afc.com).
Match-fixing is rampant in Asia with cases being reported across the continent, including recent scandals in Vietnam, Malaysia and Australia.
"In line with the AFC Integrity Action Plan, this booklet falls under the prevention measures (specifically, awareness raising and training) being adopted by the AFC," Sanjeevan Balasingam, the director of the body's integrity unit, said.
"It is among a number of mediums which will be used in an effort to enable targets of match manipulation to recognise, reject and report any attempts to fix the outcome of matches in AFC competitions."
BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged supporters to stop booing midfielder Andre Gomes, who scored his first goal for the Catalans in Sunday's 4-2 win over Valencia after 36 appearances.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he would rather win the Europa League this season than finish in the top four of the Premier League, even if his side will be fighting their hardest to do both.