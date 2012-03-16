Qatar's Al-Gharafa coach Bruno Metsu is seen during their AFC Champions League soccer match against the UAE's Al-Shabab Club at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Dubai March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Abdullah Salem

Qatari club Al Gharafa has sacked coach Bruno Metsu for the team's indifferent form in the domestic league and replaced the well-travelled Frenchman with Brazilian Paulo Silas.

Al Gharafa are in seventh spot in the Qatar Star League this season and lost 5-1 to Al Rayyan last week, prompting Metsu's sacking, the club said on its website (www.algharafa.com).

Metsu was removed as national coach of Qatar following the country's quarter-final exit at the 2011 Asian Cup in Doha before he took over at Al Gharafa on a three-year deal for his second stint with the club.

The long-haired Frenchman is best known for guiding Senegal to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup, during which the African nation defeated defending champions France in the opening game of the tournament.

