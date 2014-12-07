North Korea's head coach Yun Jong Su looks on during the men's soccer qualifier match against China for the 17th Asian Games at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL North Korea's preparations for the Asian Cup have suffered a blow after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) suspended head coach Yun Jong Su for 12 months.

Yun was suspended from all AFC competitions for "offensive behaviour" during the Asian Games final in Incheon in October when the North were beaten 1-0 by South Korea following a goal in the last minute of extra time.

The goal sparked an angry response from Yun and the North Korean bench, who remonstrated with officials after the match and accused referees of favouring hosts South Korea.

The AFC said on its website that while Yun could still register as a team official, attend training sessions, and undertake other football-related activities, he was banned from entering the dressing room or the area surrounding the field of play.

The AFC also banned North Korean player Kim Yong Il for six months after he received a red card at the end of the match for "misconduct against match officials."

North Korea have been grouped with China, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan at the Jan. 9-31 Asian Cup in Australia.

