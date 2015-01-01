Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers North Korea.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (3) 1980, 1992, 2011.

Best performance: Fourth (1980)

Drawn in Group B with China, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

- - -

Coach: Jo Tong Sop

Jo Tong Sop was installed as a late replacement for Yun Jong Su after the regular coach was handed a 12-month ban by the AFC for "offensive behaviour" during the Asian Games final in South Korea, where his side lost 1-0 to the hosts in October.

Jo was Yun's predecessor with the national side but since stepping down from the role, has coached the youth team and acted as an assistant for the senior side that qualified for the 2010 World Cup.

He led the North Korean youth team to victory in the 2010 AFC under-19 Championships, their third title. As assistant coach on the national team, he helped the side win the 2010 AFC Challenge Cup which earned qualification for the 2011 Asian Cup.

- - -

Key player: Pak Kwang Ryong. Age: 22. Forward

One of the few North Korean players plying their trade abroad, Pak has already savoured the atmosphere of the UEFA Champions League with FC Basel and the Swiss club believe he has the potential to develop into a top-class forward.

Bloodied early with the national team, he handles the big occasion well and showed his maturity in the Asian Games final against fierce rivals South Korea with a performance of focus and poise.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 150

How they qualified: Automatic berth after winning 2012 AFC Challenge Cup

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Ri Myong Guk (Pyongyang), Ju Kwang Min (Rimyongsu), Ri Kwang Il (Tokushima Vortis)

Defenders - Jang Song Hyok (Rimyongsu), Jon Kwang Ik (Amroksang), Han Song Hyok (Rimyongsu), Cha Jong Hyok (FC Wil), Ri Chang Ho (Rimyongsu), Ro Hak Su (Romyongsu), Om Chol Song (4.25 FC)

Midfielders - Pak Song Chol (Rimyongsu), Jang Kuk Chol (Hwaebul), Ri Sang Chol (Rimyongsu), Ryang Yong Gi (Vegalta Sendai), Sim Hyon Jin (4.25 FC), So Hyon Uk (4.25 FC), O Hyok Chol (4.25 FC)

Forwards - Pak Kwang Ryong (FC Basel), Jong Il Gwan (Rimyongsu), Kye Song Hyok (4.25 FC), Choe Won (Hwaebul)

