Palestine interim manager Saeb Jendeya improved his chances of taking over permanently by leading the Asian Cup finalists to a 2-0 victory over Pakistan on Sunday to make it two wins from two under his stewardship.

Jendeya stepped up from his role as assistant coach after Jordanian Jamal Mahmoud quit last month due to personal reasons, having overseen three successful years in charge.

Former international Jendeya led the team to a 3-2 win in India last week before two stoppage time goals helped his side to victory in Lahore on Sunday, the first international match Pakistan had hosted in three years.

Murad Ismail headed home in the 90th minute at the Punjab Stadium to end Pakistan's defensive resilience with Abdullah Jabbar adding a second two minutes later as the hosts pushed forward for an equaliser.

Palestine, ranked 102 in the world by FIFA, have been drawn in a difficult looking Group D for their first Asian Cup appearance in January against holders Japan, former winners Iraq and West Asian rivals Jordan.

They will continue preparations for the tournament in Australia with matches against Saudi Arabia next month before December fixtures against Uzbekistan and China.

