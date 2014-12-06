Western Sydney Wanderers soccer team coach Tony Popovic laughs at the team's training facility at Rooty Hill in the western suburbs of Sydney, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SINGAPORE The Asian Football Confederation dished out a two-game suspension to their coach of the year, Western Sydney Wanderers boss Tony Popovic on Saturday, while also confirming an eight-match ban for their player of the year Nasser Al Shamrani.

Popovic's penalty was for "offensive behaviour" at the end of an ill-tempered quarter-final win over defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande, with the Chinese side also receiving eight punishments relating to the August fixtures.

World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi, who has since retired from managing, was given a three-match ban for all future AFC club competitions after angrily confronting the referee who sent off Gao Lin and Zhang Linpeng in the 1-0 first leg loss in Sydney.

The Italian's assistant Massimiliano Maddalon and Guangzhou physiotherapist Silvano Cotti were banned for two games and also fined $2,000 along with Popovic. Lippi, who had already been punished with a one-match ban in the second leg of the quarter-final, was fined $5,000.

Al Hilal striker Al Shamrani had his eight-match ban for spitting at Wanderers substitute Matthew Spiranovic and headbutting confirmed on Saturday, six days after AFC disciplinary committee member Hamid Al Shaibani leaked the news just before the Saudi took the AFC's top individual prize.

Al Shamrani beat Qatari playmaker Khalfan Ibrahim and United Arab Emirates defender Ismail Ahmed to the prize after scoring 10 goals in the AFC Champions League campaign last term.

The 31-year-old showed little remorse for his actions, telling reporters at the prize-giving in Manila last week that it was a normal reaction to spit and claimed he was verbally abused by Spiranovic following his side's 1-0 aggregate defeat.

No penalty or charge has been brought against the Australian defender.

Al Shamrani's punishment, the minimum he could have received from the AFC after being found guilty, is also only for AFC club competitions meaning he is free to represent his country at next month's Asian Cup in Australia.

