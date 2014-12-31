Factbox on the Asian Cup football tournament, to be held in Australia from Jan. 9-31.

* The Asian Cup is the pre-eminent football tournament in the vast region, though it had inauspicious beginnings in 1956 when four teams played a round-robin tournament in Hong Kong, two years after the Asian Football Confederation was formed.

* Hong Kong's Chang Chi Kong scored the competition's first goal, in front of 30,000 spectators, against Israel, who won the game 3-2. South Korea went on to win the title ahead of Israel with the hosts third and South Vietnam fourth.

* It is the second oldest continental football tournament in the world behind South America's Copa America, which began in 1916.

* The tournament has been dominated by the traditional powerhouses of Asian football with Japan having won the most titles, their fourth coming in a 1-0 victory over Australia in 2011.

* Israel won the title in 1964 and finished third in 1968 but did not take part in Asian competition after 1974 due to political issues with Arab nations. It moved to UEFA in 1994.

* South Korea won the first two tournaments, but have not been in the final since 1988.

* Iran won three successive titles from 1968-1976, their only victories in the competition and are still the only side to win three successive tournaments. They finished third in 1980.

* Saudi Arabia won successive titles in 1984 and 1988 but were beaten 1-0 by hosts Japan in the 1992 final. The Saudis then won the 1996 title on penalties against hosts UAE.

* Brazil's 1994 World Cup winning coach Carlos Alberto Perreira has won the tournament twice, with Kuwait in 1980 and Saudi Arabia in 1988 - the only coach to win two titles, albeit with two different teams.

* Iran's centre forward Ali Daei holds the record for most goals in the tournament, scoring eight times in 1996, four of which were in the 6-2 demolition of South Korea in the quarter-finals. Daei also holds the career record of 14 goals.

* The tournament was held on a four-yearly basis until 2004, when the AFC decided to change the timing to avoid clashing with the Summer Olympics and the UEFA Championships.

* The next tournament was jointly hosted by Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia in 2007 - the only time hosting rights have been granted to more than one country. It was later called a 'mistake' by then AFC president Mohammed Bin Hammam.

* Australia, who only became part of the Asian Confederation after the 2006 World Cup, were the sole bidders for the 2015 tournament.

* Palestine will make their debut at the 2015 event, becoming the 33rd team to make the finals.

