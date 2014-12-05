Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
Three-time Asian champions Saudi Arabia have sacked coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro, leaving them rudderless a month before the Asian Cup kicks off in Australia.
"Board has decided to cancel Lopez Caro and his assistants’ contract," the Saudi FA said in a statement.
"FA President Ahmed Eid will be responsible for negotiating and finalising a deal with a new coach within a week."
Ex-Real Madrid coach Lopez Caro, who was appointed last year after the sacking of Frank Rijkaard, was under pressure for failing to guide the team to victory in the Gulf Cup in Riyadh last month.
Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 in the final to Qatar at their home King Fahd stadium.
Saudi Arabia are drawn in Group B with Uzbekistan, North Korea and China at the Jan. 9 - 31 Asian Cup.
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.