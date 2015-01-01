Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia:

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best performance: Winners 1984, 1988, 1996

Drawn in Group B with China, North Korea and Uzbekistan.

- - -

Coach: Cosmin Olaroiu

Olaroiu succeeded Juan Ramon Lopez Caro when the Spaniard was sacked in December shortly after the Saudis lost 2-1 at home to Qatar in the final of the Gulf Cup in Riyadh.

Olaroiu has enjoyed great success managing clubs in the region, winning the Saudi title with Al Hilal in 2008, the Qatar Stars Cup with Al Sadd in 2010 before moving to the UAE and winning two league titles with Al Ain.

He took charge of Al Ahli in July last year, signing a three-year contract and leading them to the Arabian Gulf League title.

- - -

Key player: Nasser Al Shamrani. Age: 31. Forward.

Named AFC Footballer of the Year after scoring 10 goals in Al-Hilal's run to the Asian Champions League (ACL) final, Mecca-born Al Shamrani is a prolific striker who has spent his entire career in Saudi Arabia.

Top scorer or joint-top scorer in five of the last seven seasons in Saudi Arabia's top flight, Al Shamrani has also found the net 13 times for his country.

Good in the air despite his relatively short stature and with a powerful shot, Al Shamrani showed his temperamental side when he spat at Western Sydney's Matthew Spiranovic after the second leg of the ACL final and got an eight-match ban.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec 2014: 102

How they qualified: Topped the Group C qualifying pool with five wins and a draw from six matches.

Squad: Abdullah Al-Sudairi (Al-Hilal), Abdullah Alenezi (Al-Nassr), Waleed Abdullah (Al-Shabab), Abdullah Al-Dossary (Al-Hilal), Hassan Fallatah (Al-Shabab), Motaz Hawsawi (Al-Ahli), Majed Almarshadi (Al-Shabab), Omar Othman (Al-Nassr), Osama Hawsawi (Al-Ahli), Saeed Al-Muwallad (Al-Ahli), Yasir Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Awdh Khammis (Al-Nassr), Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad), Ibrahim Ghaleb (Al-Nassr), Mustafa Al-Bassas (Al-Ahli), Nawaf Al-Abid (Al-Hilal), Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Saud Kariri (Al-Hilal), Taiseer Al-Jassam (Al-Ahli), Waleed Bakshwn (Al-Ahli), Yahia Shehri (Al-Nassr), Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi (Al-Ittihad), Mohamed Al-Sahlawl (Al-Nassr), Naif Hazazi (Al-Shabab), Nassir Al-Shamrani (Al-Hilal)

