SEOUL Jeonbuk Motors' recent run of patchy form continued on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Gwangju, while Suwon took full advantage of the slip-up to close the gap on the K League leaders to five points.

After winning 10 of their opening 12 league games, Jeonbuk looked a sure bet to win successive titles but a recent dip in form has offered the chasing pack some hope.

With three wins from their last nine, Jeonbuk are looking nervously in their rear view mirror, with Suwon steaming up to deliver a challenge.

Heavily criticized by their coach after a fortunate 4-3 win over bottom club Daejeon on Sunday, Jeonbuk took the lead at Jeonju World Cup stadium in the 51st minute through Lee Joo-yong but Gwangju equalised 17 minutes from time through Cho Yong-tae.

"The game says everything about the current atmosphere at Jeonbuk," coach Choi Kang-hee told local media.

"We're a mess inside and out."

Suwon piled on the pressure with a 1-0 win over Jeonnam thanks to Seo Jung-jin's goal in the 68th minute and coach Seo Jung-won said his side were starting to click.

"Team work has been improving and our defence has steadied itself," said coach Seo. "We've found some good chemistry."

Ulsan, tipped as title contenders following the arrival of new coach Yoon Jung-whan, picked up just their second win in 17 games after a 4-1 victory over Daejeon, while Park Chu-young was on the scoresheet for FC Seoul in a 1-1 draw with Seongnam.

After starting the season with three straight defeats, Seoul have now moved up to third, 12 points behind Jeonbuk.

(Writing by Peter Rutherford, reporting by Oh Seung-yun, Editing by)