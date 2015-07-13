SEOUL Suwon's pursuit of South Korean leaders Jeonbuk suffered a setback at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw at struggling Busan, while the champions enjoyed a 3-0 win that restored their advantage to seven points.

Kwon Chang-hoon gave Suwon the lead in the 63rd minute on Sunday but Ju Se-jong's penalty 13 minutes later levelled the score for second-bottom Busan, who have now gone eight games without a win.

On Monday, Busan announced on their website that Yoon Seong-hyo had stood down as coach taking responsibility for the poor results this season.

Failure to take all three points will be seen as a missed opportunity by Suwon, who had narrowed the gap to five as defending champions Jeonbuk went through a rough patch.

Suwon coach Seo Jung-won said a hectic schedule, coupled with the wind and rain brought by Typhoon Chan-hom, had made things difficult for his team.

The game also marked the farewell appearance of Suwon's North Korean striker Jong Tae-se, who is moving to Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse.

Seo said he was sorry to see Jong go but predicted 21-year-old goalscorer Kwon would help fill the void.

"I think Kwon will have an important role for us," he told Korean media. "I think he has room to develop and I have high expectations for him."

On the Korean resort island of Jeju, Jeonbuk cruised to an easy win courtesy of goals from Ryu Chang-hyun, Lee Jae-sung and a stoppage time own goal from United's Kang Joon-woo on Saturday.

At the bottom, Daejeon slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat, their 16th in 22 games, after losing 3-2 to Jeonnam, while 10th placed Ulsan went down 1-0 to Gwangju.

In the capital, veteran defender Cha Du-ri got on the scoresheet for the first time this season but his FC Seoul lost 3-1 to Pohang at World Cup stadium.

Seongnam's 1-0 win at Incheon saw them move above Seoul into fifth in the table.

