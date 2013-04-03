SINGAPORE Singapore and Vietnam will jointly host the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup, the ASEAN Football Federation said on Wednesday.

Singapore, who claimed a record fourth title when they beat Thailand over two legs in the final in December, will host group matches at their new Sports Hub stadium, which is expected to be completed in 12 months time.

Vietnam will host games at the MyDinh National Stadium, where they won their only title in 2008.

The decision was taken by the AFF Council during their meeting in Malaysia on Wednesday.

The biennial Suzuki Cup features eight Southeast Asia teams split in two groups, with the top two from each contesting home and away leg semi-finals and finals.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)