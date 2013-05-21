Thailand's sports authority has threatened to intervene if the country's football association fails to hold its presidential elections by the middle of July, local media reported on Tuesday.

Last week, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) postponed its June 15 polls to align itself with a new FIFA charter which will be ratified at a general meeting of the world governing body on May 31 in Mauritius.

The sports authority, however, said it would not allow the elections to be delayed beyond July 16.

"The mandate of the incumbent FAT president expires on June 17 and the rules state that the election must be held within 30 days," sports authority governor Kanokphand Chulakasem was quoted as saying by Thailand's The Nation newspaper.

"In this case, the deadline is July 16, so if they fail to hold the election by then we'll stage it ourselves."

Former national team manager Virach Charnpanich and football fan Pinat Ngampring have already put their name in the hat for the top football post in the country.

Current FAT President Worawi Makudi, who earlier this month failed to win the Asian Football Confederation's presidential elections, has not yet announced his candidature but is expected to seek re-election.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)