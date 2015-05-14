BANGKOK Former England international Gary Stevens ended his short and tumultuous stay at Thai club Army United on Thursday despite winning six of his 10 league matches in charge.

"Departed as Head Coach of Army United FC.

Reason: "recent bad pitch performance"," the former Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion player wrote on Twitter.

"P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A13 - 4th + 5-1 cup win. #positive".

Stevens, 53, had bizarrely been "rested" from his position earlier this month after a three-match losing run following four wins in their first five league games.

"Not in charge anymore and been told to 'take a holiday'," Stevens wrote at the time. "Football is crazy the world over."

Southeast Asian clubs are growing accustomed to "resting" managers while they seek replacements.

Former Netherlands midfielder George Boateng was "rested" from his position as head coach of Malaysian side Kelantan in March before being moved to a technical director role.

