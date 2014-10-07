West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
DUBAI Playmaker Omar Abdulrahman has pulled out of the United Arab Emirates squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Australia and Uzbekistan to rest a troublesome knee injury.
The 23-year-old suffered the problem playing for his club Al Ain a fortnight ago but made it worse by completing 90 minutes in the Champions League semi-final exit to Al Hilal last week.
He missed the 4-3 win over Al Jazira in the Arabian Gulf League on Sunday with his club coach Zlatko Dalic requesting that the country's best talent be allowed to rest in order to recover properly.
The skilful, shaggy-haired Abdulrahman was called up to the squad for Friday's home match with Asian Cup hosts Australia and the following Tuesday's fixture against fellow qualifiers Uzbekistan but has instead gone to Spain to see specialists.
"Omar travelled with his brother Khaled to Barcelona this morning (Monday)," Al Ain team supervisor Mohammed Obeid Hammad was quoted as saying by Emirati daily Sports 360.
"He will undergo treatment and an assessment by a specialist there, and we will talk to them again in a few days about the problem. We expect Omar will be ready to play again in seven to 10 days.
"We have sent a letter to the UAE FA explaining the situation, and they understand perfectly."
The Uzbek and Australia matches are the final preparation games for the UAE before they take part in next month's Gulf Cup of Nations in Saudi Arabia.
They will then face Jordan and Kuwait before the Asian Cup in January where they have been drawn in Group C alongside West Asian rivals Iran, Qatar and Bahrain.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.