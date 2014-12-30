Uzbekistan coach Mirdjalal Kasimov voiced his concerns about a lack of firepower as he named his 23-man squad for next month's Asian Cup campaign on Tuesday.

The squad will be led by twice AFC Player of the Year and Uzbek skipper Server Djeparov who will be charged with creating the chances for Kasimov's three strikers, who have managed 11 international goals among them.

"I have to admit that we have problems with strikers. The match with Iraq is a clear example of that," the coach told reporters referring to the 0-0 draw in Dubai last week.

Despite the concerns up top, the Uzbeks have managed to win three of their four December friendly matches against fellow Asian Cup finalists to boost confidence of a strong showing in Australia.

They have been drawn in Group B alongside China, Saudi Arabia and North Korea and Kasimov was targeting an improvement on their fourth place finish four years ago in Qatar.

"AFC Asian Cup is the biggest tournament in Asia. We have prepared well and are now ready for the competition," he said.

"We are eyeing qualification for knock-out stage. Then go to semi-finals and win a medal."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ignatiy Nesterov (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Eldor Suyunov (Nasaf), Akbar Turaev (Bunyodkor).

Defenders: Shavkat Mulladjanov (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Islom Tuhtahujaev (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Yegor Krimets (Pakhtakor), Anzur Ismailov (Changchun Yatai), Vitaliy Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Akmal Shorakhmedov (Bunyodkor).

Midfielders: Odil Ahmedov (Krasnodar), Server Djeparov (Seongnam), Jamshid Iskanderov (Pakhtakor), Lutfulla Turaev (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Temur Kapadze (Aktobe), Sanjar Tursunov (Vorskla), Aziz Haydarov (Al-Shabab), Farrukh Sayfiev (Nasaf), Jasur Khasanov (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Sardor Rashidov (Bunyodkor, Shuhrat Muhammadjev (Nasaf).

Forwards: Vokhid Shodiyev (Bunyodkor), Igor Sergeev (Pakhtakor), Bakhodir Nasimov (Padideh)

