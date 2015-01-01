Uzbekistan are a team in transition with a long-term goal of qualifying for a maiden World Cup finals but with the Asian Cup shaping up to be a wide open tournament, the 'White Wolves' will fancy their chances of claiming a first major honour.

The Uzbeks have shown steady improvement in each of their Asian Cup campaigns since first appearing in the competition in 1996 and the former dark horses must now be considered contenders after reaching the semi-finals four years ago.

Since playing their first international following the split from the Soviet Union in 1992, and initially struggling in Asia's premier competition, Uzbekistan have evolved into a regional powerhouse based on a philosophy of skilful and tactical football.

After bowing out in the quarter-finals in 2007, the Uzbeks were more impressive in the last Asian Cup before they were swept aside by a dominant Australia in the semi-finals but will be confident of an equally strong showing this time around.

Ranked 74th by FIFA and regarded as Asia's fourth-best side, Uzbekistan should advance from a Group B that includes Saudi Arabia, China and North Korea, before a quarter-final looms against either hosts Australia or South Korea.

Despite losing 6-0 to the Socceroos in Qatar and sitting five places below the Koreans in the FIFA rankings, both those sides are relatively early in their own transitional phases after performing poorly at the Brazil World Cup.

Coach Mirdjalal Kasimov is all too aware that the tournament offers Uzbekistan a great chance to finally turn their obvious talent into a tangible reward and will once again be relying on skipper Server Djeparov to get the best out of a talented squad.

Capped more than 100 times, the 32-year-old Korea-based attacking midfielder has twice been crowned Asia's Player of the Year and would love nothing more than to complete his stellar career with a regional title.

Likely to deployed as a second striker, Djeparov can also provide width to a generally narrow-looking side by cutting in from the left and is also a goal-scoring threat from set-piece situations.

Fellow midfielders Odil Ahmedov and Sardor Rashidov will be tasked with providing the engine room for a side lacking the attacking force it once possessed since the retirements of Maksim Shatskikh and Ulugbek Bakayev in mid-2014.

Uzbekistan have enjoyed a solid run of form in friendlies leading up to their opening fixture against North Korea in Sydney on Jan. 10 and a victory in that match will only shorten the odds of a side considered fifth favourites by bookmakers.

